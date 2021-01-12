Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at Scotiabank

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

RUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

RUS stock opened at C$23.69 on Friday. Russel Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$614.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$637.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.4580874 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 354.31%.

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,528,505. Insiders sold 25,605 shares of company stock worth $541,519 in the last ninety days.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

