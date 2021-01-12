Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$22.00 to C$26.00. The company traded as high as C$23.65 and last traded at C$23.58, with a volume of 101874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.62.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price objective on Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In other Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,528,505. Insiders sold 25,605 shares of company stock worth $541,519 over the last three months.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.24.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$614.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$637.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.4580874 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO)’s payout ratio is 354.31%.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

