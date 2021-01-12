Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

RUSMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of Russel Metals stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 814. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $18.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

