RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $98.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $102.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an inline rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded RPM International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.70.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $88.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. RPM International has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.67.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $763,737.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 741,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,454,000 after buying an additional 23,166 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in RPM International by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 365,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in RPM International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 316,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in RPM International by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of RPM International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

