Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.11.

Shares of RPRX opened at $51.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Royalty Pharma has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $320,662,116.00. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 463,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $19,454,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 463,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,454,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

