Royale Finance Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last Day (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Royale Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00023765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00111560 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00263918 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00062981 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,257.59 or 0.86184357 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

Royale Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.