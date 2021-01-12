Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) a C$33.00 Price Target

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) has been given a C$33.00 price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTT. TD Securities downgraded shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$24.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.89.

Shares of TSE:FTT traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$29.72. The company had a trading volume of 517,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,525. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.21. Finning International Inc. has a one year low of C$10.59 and a one year high of C$30.12. The firm has a market cap of C$4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.52 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Finning International Inc. will post 1.5783917 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

