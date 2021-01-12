Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.29 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will announce sales of $4.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.40 billion. Ross Stores posted sales of $4.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year sales of $12.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.32 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.45 billion to $17.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.87. 1,740,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.94 and its 200 day moving average is $98.10. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,207,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,404,383,000 after buying an additional 2,761,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 70.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,673,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $568,833,000 after buying an additional 2,749,811 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,280,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 96.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,886,000 after buying an additional 1,611,565 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,656,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $247,924,000 after buying an additional 53,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

