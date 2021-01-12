ROOBEE Price Tops $0.0019 (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One ROOBEE token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $4.66 million and $207,863.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00042132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00043277 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.44 or 0.04369116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.61 or 0.00353712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00013782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ROOBEE Token Profile

ROOBEE is a token. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,454,370,689 tokens. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

ROOBEE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

