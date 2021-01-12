Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the December 15th total of 37,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned approximately 10.74% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $9.23.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 500 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

