Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives $59.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

RCKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $950,683.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,914.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rtw Investments, Lp bought 247,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,872,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,332,000 after buying an additional 44,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after buying an additional 158,710 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 365,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after buying an additional 66,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.67. 10,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.35 and a quick ratio of 12.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.30. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 2.08. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $63.99.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

