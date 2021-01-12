Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives $59.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.
RCKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.
In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $950,683.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,914.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rtw Investments, Lp bought 247,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,872,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.67. 10,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.35 and a quick ratio of 12.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.30. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 2.08. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $63.99.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
