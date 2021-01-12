Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BLDR. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

NASDAQ:BLDR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,699,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.36. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $633,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.