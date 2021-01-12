Robert W. Baird Cuts Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $110.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $223.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SRPT. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.83.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $89.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.90. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

