Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Short Interest Down 94.1% in December

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RBKB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

RBKB opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $98.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.29% of Rhinebeck Bancorp worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

