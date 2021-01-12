Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €110.00 by UBS Group

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) received a €110.00 ($129.41) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Independent Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €97.00 ($114.12).

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) stock opened at €87.56 ($103.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of -209.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €82.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €78.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42. Rheinmetall AG has a 12 month low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 12 month high of €109.30 ($128.59).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

