RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the energy company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

RGC Resources has increased its dividend payment by 20.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. RGC Resources has a payout ratio of 55.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RGC Resources to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

RGC Resources stock opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $201.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of -0.47. RGC Resources has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $31.98.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). RGC Resources had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that RGC Resources will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.