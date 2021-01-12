Reviewing EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) & Vistra (NYSE:VST)

EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) and Vistra (NYSE:VST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Vistra shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of EnSync shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Vistra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

EnSync has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vistra has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EnSync and Vistra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnSync N/A N/A N/A Vistra 4.98% 8.57% 2.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for EnSync and Vistra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnSync 0 0 0 0 N/A Vistra 0 1 6 0 2.86

Vistra has a consensus target price of $28.57, indicating a potential upside of 34.96%. Given Vistra’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vistra is more favorable than EnSync.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EnSync and Vistra’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnSync $11.93 million 0.05 -$12.97 million N/A N/A Vistra $11.81 billion 0.88 $928.00 million $2.07 10.23

Vistra has higher revenue and earnings than EnSync.

Summary

Vistra beats EnSync on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnSync

EnSync, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity. Its products also comprise DER Flex Internet of energy control platform, a software platform that seamlessly connects to DERs; True Peer-to-PeerTM energy exchange technology; and Hybrid energy storage system. The company was formerly known as ZBB Energy Corporation and changed its name to EnSync, Inc. in August 2015. EnSync, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States. It is also involved in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. The company serves approximately 4.6 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It has a production capacity of approximately 38,500 megawatts with a portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Vistra Energy Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Corp. in July 2020. Vistra Corp. was founded in 1882 and is based in Irving, Texas.

