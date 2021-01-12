Reviewing Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) and The Gap (NYSE:GPS)

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) and The Gap (NYSE:GPS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Destination XL Group and The Gap, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destination XL Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Gap 2 12 5 0 2.16

Destination XL Group currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 979.33%. The Gap has a consensus price target of $23.26, suggesting a potential upside of 4.32%. Given Destination XL Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Destination XL Group is more favorable than The Gap.

Risk and Volatility

Destination XL Group has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Gap has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Destination XL Group and The Gap’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destination XL Group $474.04 million 0.04 -$7.80 million N/A N/A The Gap $16.38 billion 0.51 $351.00 million $1.97 11.32

The Gap has higher revenue and earnings than Destination XL Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.3% of Destination XL Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of The Gap shares are held by institutional investors. 29.1% of Destination XL Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of The Gap shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Destination XL Group and The Gap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destination XL Group -16.29% -142.59% -8.29% The Gap -7.71% -24.81% -4.67%

Summary

The Gap beats Destination XL Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing. It also provides sportswear and loungewear, jeanswear, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored-related separates, blazers, dress slacks, vintage-screen T-shirts and wovens, camp shirts, printed woven shirts, and relaxed island-inspired pants under various private labels. In addition, it is involved in the development and wholesale distribution of apparel to retailers. The company offers its products under the Destination XL, DXL, DXL Men's Apparel, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, Casual Male XL outlets, and Rochester Clothing brands. As of August 1, 2020, it operated 228 DXL retail stores, 17 DXL outlet stores, 49 Casual Male XL retail stores, and 23 Casual Male XL outlet stores; and an e-commerce site at www.dxl.com. The company was formerly known as Casual Male Retail Group, Inc. and changed its name to Destination XL Group, Inc. in February 2013. Destination XL Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, Websites, third-party arrangements, and catalogs. It has franchise agreements with unaffiliated franchisees to operate Old Navy, Gap, and Banana Republic stores in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. As of February 1, 2020, the company had 3,345 company-operated stores; and 574 franchise stores, as well as online. The Gap, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

