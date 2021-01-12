REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on REVG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REV Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of REV Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of REV Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut REV Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.54.

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $8.51 on Friday. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98. The company has a market cap of $540.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 2.82.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.98 million. REV Group had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that REV Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 306.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of REV Group by 131.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,977 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in REV Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

