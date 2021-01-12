Restaurant Brands International (QSR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR):

1/7/2021 – Restaurant Brands International was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

1/6/2021 – Restaurant Brands International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/4/2021 – Restaurant Brands International is now covered by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Restaurant Brands International is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $65.00.

12/17/2020 – Restaurant Brands International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/17/2020 – Restaurant Brands International was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

12/4/2020 – Restaurant Brands International was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $63.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $67.33. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $320,570.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,027.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $8,959,119.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,332.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,018 shares of company stock worth $13,611,940 over the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 42.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,093,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,344,000 after acquiring an additional 928,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $463,081,000 after acquiring an additional 50,407 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 34.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

