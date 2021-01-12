Research Analysts Set Expectations for NXP Semiconductors’ FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $4.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.71. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NXPI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, AlphaValue raised NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

NXPI opened at $173.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.35. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $182.55. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of -326.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,888 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,209,204.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.