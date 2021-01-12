Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.18. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on QSR. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.23.

QSR stock opened at $63.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average is $57.18. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $67.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 16,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $957,878.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $2,007,042.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,968.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,093,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,344,000 after purchasing an additional 928,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $463,081,000 after purchasing an additional 50,407 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 34.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.