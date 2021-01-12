Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Graphic Packaging Holding’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Graphic Packaging in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $18.09.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 61,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

