Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Repligen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.50.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN stock opened at $205.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 15.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.89. Repligen has a 52 week low of $78.41 and a 52 week high of $212.55.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total transaction of $3,716,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,068,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,245 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,778 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Repligen during the third quarter worth $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the second quarter worth $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Repligen during the third quarter worth $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Repligen during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the second quarter worth $124,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.