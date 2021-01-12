Rentokil Initial plc Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Rentokil Initial in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Winckler now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rentokil Initial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rentokil Initial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Rentokil Initial stock opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.98.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

