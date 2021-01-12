Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) Given a €39.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €34.55 ($40.64).

Shares of RNO opened at €36.27 ($42.66) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €35.43 and a 200-day moving average of €26.56. Renault SA has a one year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a one year high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

