Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Trading Up 15.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) shares were up 15.4% on Monday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $4.25 to $5.25. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Remark traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 14,973,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 4,810,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

MARK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Remark by 70.4% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,664,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 687,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Remark during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Remark in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Remark by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 147,952 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Remark by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 535,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $223.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 3.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Remark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

