RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,747.45

RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,747.45 and traded as high as $1,896.50. RELX PLC (REL.L) shares last traded at $1,868.00, with a volume of 2,551,752 shares.

REL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,960 ($25.61) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,956 ($25.56) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays set a GBX 2,005 ($26.20) target price on RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,660 ($21.69) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,952.10 ($25.50).

Get RELX PLC (REL.L) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £35.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,794.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,747.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for RELX PLC (REL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RELX PLC (REL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.