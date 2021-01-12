Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RBNC. TheStreet raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Shares of RBNC stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $23.41. The company has a market capitalization of $330.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $36.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kim York purchased 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,832.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,495 shares of company stock valued at $82,223 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 171,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 15,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.