Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have $123.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RS. ValuEngine raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $132.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.05 and its 200-day moving average is $109.09. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $70.57 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,167,127.50. Also, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $272,294.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,013 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

