Relay Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RLAY) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 12th

Relay Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:RLAY) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 12th. Relay Therapeutics had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the expiration of Relay Therapeutics’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.56 and a 1 year high of $57.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.73.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.66). Analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,188,472,000. TRV GP Iii LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $449,372,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,316,000. TRV GP IV LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,729,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,209,000.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

