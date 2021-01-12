REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Position Lessened by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of REGENXBIO worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,682 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $75,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,177,034.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $904,715.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,632 shares of company stock worth $4,172,128. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGNX opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.57.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The company had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 572.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.