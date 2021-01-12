REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CFO Vittal Vasista Sells 16,239 Shares

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CFO Vittal Vasista sold 16,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $796,685.34.

Vittal Vasista also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Vittal Vasista sold 21,124 shares of REGENXBIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,056,411.24.

On Thursday, December 10th, Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of REGENXBIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $904,715.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,564. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average is $34.43. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $54.97.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 572.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

