reflect.finance Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. During the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $9.88 million and approximately $458,202.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance token can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00002992 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00024017 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00110616 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00068523 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00257971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00061938 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,048.68 or 0.89419403 BTC.

reflect.finance Token Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,511,059 tokens. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance . reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com

reflect.finance Token Trading

reflect.finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

