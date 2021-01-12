RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Shares Gap Down to $8.71

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.71, but opened at $7.95. RedHill Biopharma shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 83,878 shares traded.

RDHL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $285.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.61.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.28). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a negative net margin of 219.39%. The firm had revenue of $20.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 155,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 505.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

