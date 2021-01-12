Redd (RDD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,605.61 or 0.99881623 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017344 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014199 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 89.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00046085 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

Buying and Selling Redd

Redd can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.