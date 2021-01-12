Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 202 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 19,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 102.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 232,752 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 36,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.57. 868,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,216,586. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average of $75.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -599.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

