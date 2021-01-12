Red Door Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,635 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,755,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,562,000 after acquiring an additional 293,088 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,418,000 after purchasing an additional 590,298 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,001,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,557,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.39. 507,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,951,812. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $29.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.07.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $35,814.00. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.