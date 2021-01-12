Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 2.6% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of FedEx by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,643 shares of company stock valued at $11,567,579 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $2.69 on Tuesday, reaching $248.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

