Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,847 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $35,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $56.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,084,131. The firm has a market cap of $235.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.59. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

