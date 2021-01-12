Red Door Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $88.75. 158,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.22. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.42.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

