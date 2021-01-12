Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (RIO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON: RIO):
- 1/7/2021 – Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on the stock.
- 1/6/2021 – Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) was given a new GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/4/2021 – Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on the stock.
- 12/22/2020 – Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) was given a new GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/21/2020 – Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) was given a new GBX 7,130 ($93.15) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2020 – Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) was given a new GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/14/2020 – Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,230 ($81.40) to GBX 7,130 ($93.15). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2020 – Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price target on the stock.
- 12/10/2020 – Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 5,645 ($73.75) price target on the stock.
- 11/30/2020 – Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on the stock.
- 11/24/2020 – Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price target on the stock.
RIO opened at GBX 6,194 ($80.93) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.23 billion and a PE ratio of 14.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,486.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,890.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,378 ($83.33).
In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total value of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).
Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group (RIOL) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group (RIOL) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.