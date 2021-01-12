Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (RIO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON: RIO):

1/7/2021 – Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) was given a new GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) was given a new GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) was given a new GBX 7,130 ($93.15) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) was given a new GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,230 ($81.40) to GBX 7,130 ($93.15). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price target on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 5,645 ($73.75) price target on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on the stock.

11/24/2020 – Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price target on the stock.

RIO opened at GBX 6,194 ($80.93) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.23 billion and a PE ratio of 14.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,486.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,890.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,378 ($83.33).

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total value of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

