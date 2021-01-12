Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT):
- 1/11/2021 – Chatham Lodging Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “
- 1/6/2021 – Chatham Lodging Trust was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/5/2021 – Chatham Lodging Trust was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/30/2020 – Chatham Lodging Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “
- 12/23/2020 – Chatham Lodging Trust was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/13/2020 – Chatham Lodging Trust had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/2/2020 – Chatham Lodging Trust was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.00.
Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.95. 10,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $561.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.05. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $18.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17.
Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.
