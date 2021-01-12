Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) is MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s 5th Largest Position

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp cut its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,775 shares during the period. Reata Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.8% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $11,462,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 866,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,246,000 after acquiring an additional 140,478 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RETA traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.96. The stock had a trading volume of 177,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,963. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.17 and a fifty-two week high of $257.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.16. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,237.00% and a negative return on equity of 211.27%. The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

RETA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

In other news, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $14,290,791.57. Also, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $9,224,819.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,224,819.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

