RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Lifted to Hold at Truist

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $118.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $85.00. Truist’s target price indicates a potential downside of 36.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $186.31 on Monday. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $189.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.02 and a 200 day moving average of $142.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 6.37.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total value of $163,996.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 13,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total value of $2,248,335.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,291 shares of company stock worth $10,234,296. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 4.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 46.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 4.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

