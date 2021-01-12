Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Trimmed by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.0% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

RTX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.37. 86,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,891,541. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.65. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,022,526.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.