Raymond James Lowers Xylem (NYSE:XYL) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XYL. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.93.

XYL opened at $106.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. Xylem has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.27, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,281,453. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,141,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,898. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

