Raymond James Boosts Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $120.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Waste Connections from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.86.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $103.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.36. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 133.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

