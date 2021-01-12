RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) Shares Down 0.3%

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA)’s share price was down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €731.50 ($860.59) and last traded at €732.00 ($861.18). Approximately 10,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €734.50 ($864.12).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RAA shares. Baader Bank set a €420.00 ($494.12) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($470.59) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($723.53) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €400.00 ($470.59) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €484.00 ($569.41).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €736.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €628.66.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

