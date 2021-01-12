Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Trading 6% Higher

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)’s share price traded up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.97. 4,371,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 5,240,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

RRC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stephens raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Range Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.37.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $299.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.83 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 700.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

